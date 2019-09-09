Rettie & Co unit sees sales top £100m in 2018

Estate agent Rettie & Co says it is on track for “another strong performance” in 2019 after its New Homes division saw sales top £100 million last year.

The unit – led by director Nick Watson – also highlighted that it has extended its reach across Scotland in recent months, while boosting activity in Glasgow.

Additionally the property firm, which has historically had most of its new home sales in east central Scotland, particularly in and around Edinburgh, has a number of launches coming on stream in Glasgow, as well as elsewhere in the West of Scotland, Perthshire and the Borders.

A key project for the New Homes unit in Glasgow is alongside housebuilder Cala at the 400-home Jordanhill Park development on the site of the former Jordanhill Campus.

Also in Glasgow, the firm (which was founded in 1993 and has more than 130 staff across nine offices), partnered with Grant Stafford Borthwick to bring 54 apartments to the market across two new build blocks at Bell Street in the city centre.

In addition, the New Homes team is involved in Double Row Townhouses at the New Lanark World Heritage site, Merchants Gate, Ashbrae, and Greenwood Grove by McCarthy and Stone, 18 and 19 Newton Place by Wemyss Properties, and the Havelock Development in Dowanhill.

Watson said: “Glasgow is a real focus for us as we aim to build on the status we have established in the east of Scotland. With several new build projects instructed in the west of Scotland and making strong headway, we have a real opportunity to become a key player in the market.”

Calum Miller, associate director, New Homes at Rettie & Co said: “Jordanhill Park is a great instruction for us to have won and illustrates our commitment to the Glasgow market.” He added that it shows its approach “is starting to pay dividends”.

READ MORE: Rettie & Co inks deal to buy 100 properties in Edinburgh

READ MORE: Scotland's build-to-rent sector surges but still lags rest of UK, says Rettie & Co