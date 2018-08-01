Retired Aberdeenshire couple win massive £58m Lotto jackpot

Have your say

A retired couple from Aberdeenshire have won almost £58 million in one of the biggest prizes in Scottish Lotto history.

The lucky pair have won the entire EuroMillions jackpot from Tuesday, 10 July.

They are now an incredible £57,975,367 richer and are said to already be planning for the future.

The couple will speak publicly for the first time tomorrow and reveal why it took more than two weeks to share details of the life-changing win.

Britain’s biggest lottery winners were Scottish couple Colin and Christine Weir, from Largs, who scooped a £161m jackpot in 2011.

The pair sold Knock House in Ayrshire in 2016 to upgrade to a nearby £3m mansion.