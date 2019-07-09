Retail park at Broadwood making progress

The countdown to the opening of the new retail park at Broadwood is continuing - as shopfitters move into its new stores.

And its backers have revealed that the bulk of them will be open for business on the 83,000 square foot site by the end of September.

It is thought that approximately 200 new jobs will be created on the giant site - which also has parking for 600 cars.

Douglas Carswell, who is property manager of London and Scottish Investments, said: “We are pleased with the way things are going.

“The shops will open at different time but we are very pleased that we have managed to fill all the units.

“That is especially true in today’s difficult retail climate where other concerns do have difficulty with this.

“With the construction phase over, it’s just about shopfitting now.”

“It is a great cross-section of shops and we are looking forward to seeing them open .”

The outlets in question are Aldi, Home Bargains, M&S Simply Food, Pets at Home, The Food Warehouse, Tim Hortons Drive Thru plus pub/restaurants.

There will also be a petrol station on the site which borders Clyde FC’s football ground.

The project was held in legal limbo two years ago for a six-month period after the developers reached an agreement with the owners of Cumbernauld Town Centre and the Antonine Centre .

Both parties had objected to the plans but then opted to drop their legal challenge.