Restructure sees Hardies Property & Construction Consultants expand from three to four divisions

Hardies Property & Construction Consultants has expanded from three to four geographical divisions and made a series of appointments in response to “significant growth”.

By Scott Reid
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 4:45 pm
David Alexander, Graham Rolfe, Shaun Buchan, Danny McArthur of Hardies Property & Construction Consultants.

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Among the changes, Danny McArthur has been appointed senior partner, overseeing the restructure of the firm’s operations throughout the UK.

McArthur joined Hardies as a student 25 years ago before his appointment as a graduate quantity surveyor two years later.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The former head of the firm’s central division said: “These far-reaching rearrangements have been made to get the company in a shape fit to take it forward for the next five years in order that we can meet our challenges and take advantage of our growing opportunities for a number of UK national clients.

“These opportunities have prompted our expansion from three to four geographical divisions, due to the growth we have achieved in Glasgow and the west of Scotland in particular, following our recent acquisitions of Binnie McKenzie Partnership and Allan & Hanel Chartered Surveyors.

“With the firm now working across the whole of the UK we have plans to open further divisions in England and Ireland next year.”

The firm has replaced its strategic partner designation with the introduction of managing partners to bring it into alignment with the organisational structure of sister firm Shepherd Chartered Surveyors.

That means that former strategic partners Murray Warner and Darron McKay become managing partners of east and the north respectively, while Graeme Davidson is promoted to managing partner for west and Martin McConnell to managing partner for central division.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers. If you haven’t already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription: www.scotsman.com/subscriptions

Glasgow
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.