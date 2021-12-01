Restructure sees Hardies Property & Construction Consultants expand from three to four divisions

David Alexander, Graham Rolfe, Shaun Buchan, Danny McArthur of Hardies Property & Construction Consultants.

Among the changes, Danny McArthur has been appointed senior partner, overseeing the restructure of the firm’s operations throughout the UK.

McArthur joined Hardies as a student 25 years ago before his appointment as a graduate quantity surveyor two years later.

The former head of the firm’s central division said: “These far-reaching rearrangements have been made to get the company in a shape fit to take it forward for the next five years in order that we can meet our challenges and take advantage of our growing opportunities for a number of UK national clients.

“These opportunities have prompted our expansion from three to four geographical divisions, due to the growth we have achieved in Glasgow and the west of Scotland in particular, following our recent acquisitions of Binnie McKenzie Partnership and Allan & Hanel Chartered Surveyors.

“With the firm now working across the whole of the UK we have plans to open further divisions in England and Ireland next year.”

The firm has replaced its strategic partner designation with the introduction of managing partners to bring it into alignment with the organisational structure of sister firm Shepherd Chartered Surveyors.

That means that former strategic partners Murray Warner and Darron McKay become managing partners of east and the north respectively, while Graeme Davidson is promoted to managing partner for west and Martin McConnell to managing partner for central division.

