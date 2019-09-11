Restaurant award hat-trick for Falkirk district’s Masala Ram’s

Proud staff at Masala Ram’s Indian restaurant are celebrating after winning their third award this year.

The establishment, which is based in Bainsford but welcomes customers from all over the Falkirk district and also further afield, has been named Indian Restaurant of the Year for Stirlingshire at the Scotland Asian Restaurant Awards 2019.

The annual event is organised by the Asian Catering Federation (ACF) which represents the nation’s 30,000 Asian and Oriental restaurants.

This year’s glittering ceremony was held at the Sheraton Grand Hotel and Spa in Edinburgh, hosted by BBC TV news anchor Samantha Simmonds.

Over 70 Asian restaurants across Scotland were shortlisted through a series of public votes, recognising the best Bangladeshi, Chinese, Indian, Japanese, Malaysian, and Nepalese restaurants and takeaways in the country.

The 16 finalist restaurants were judged by a panel of chefs and Asian cuisine experts, including Michelin Star chef and Chinese Masterchef winner Bill Poon; award-winning author and food critic Ria Amber Tesia; former restaurant inspector for the Good Food Guide George Shaw; and chaired by founder of the Curry Club and editor of the Cobra Good Curry Guide Pat Chapman.

This is the third accolade for Masala Ram’s this year after being awarded both the Best Dining Experience of the Year title at the Scottish Curry Awards 2019 and Best Indian Establishment at the Food Awards Scotland 2019.

Masala Ram’s general manager, Sonia Salhotra said: “This is an award hat-trick for us and we are so proud. We try to offer our customers a first-class unique service and a fantastic dining experience and it is wonderful that the hard work of each and every staff member at Masala Ram’s has been recognised in this way. We would like to thank all our customers and also our talented staff for always offering such excellent service.”

ACF Chairman Yawar Khan said: “The Scottish Asian Restaurant Awards recognises the excellence of Asian and Oriental restaurants in Scotland. They allow us to celebrate the many different cultures and cuisines that contribute so much to our economy.”