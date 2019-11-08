Renfrewshire business consultancy Consenna on track for £2m revenue goal

Business consultancy Consenna is on track to top £2 million in turnover in the current financial year, thanks to a period of sustained growth and client wins.

The firm, which last month relocated to larger premises in Renfrewshire to accommodate its burgeoning headcount, achieved £1m of revenues in the first six months of the year – a figure that is double its entire previous accounting period.

Paul Thompson says it has been an incredibly exciting year for the business. Picture: Contributed

Established in 2009 and chaired by Douglas Jeffrey, formerly of Apple and HP, Consenna provides technology and professional services designed to enhance sales for its customer base.

Having recently recruited five new team members, the company plans to increase its headcount by a further five staff before the end of the current fiscal year.

Paul Thompson, the firm’s commercial director, said: “2019 has been an incredibly exciting year for Consenna. We welcomed Trevor Evans as our new MD, grew the team and relocated to our new premises that will better meet our needs as we continue to grow.

“We feel confident that this aggressive period of growth will continue for the remainder of this year.”

The firm said it had strengthened its relationships with several large international customers during the past six months and anticipates making “major announcements” around continued project successes in the coming weeks. Among its clients are HP, Lenovo, Kodak, Microsoft and BT.

Last month, the firm moved into a 940-square foot suite in The Old Mill office development in Houston, seven miles from Glasgow International Airport. It highlighted proximity to the airport as a key factor in choosing its new base.

