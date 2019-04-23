Renewables contract marks ‘milestone’ for Aberdeen’s Aisus

Aberdeen-based offshore inspection company Aisus has hailed a “milestone” after securing its first major contract in the renewables industry.

The firm, part of Valor Energy Group, said that the deal marked an important step in delivering its remote inspection services globally across multiple industries, including renewables, oil and gas, petrochemical and nuclear.

The latest inspection project saw the firm undertake work for German transmission system operator TenneT on a converter platform off the coast of Germany.

Andrew Mitchell, business development manager at Aisus (pictured above), said: “Entering the renewables market is a massive breakthrough for the company and truly a reflection of our successful growth strategy, and dedication to provide market leading services.

“We have seen an exponential increase in demand for Aisus’ capabilities globally across industries, and project types, which demonstrates the adaptability and innovation of our inspection solutions.”

Alongside deploying its in-house developed and tested ultrasonic inspection system, called Sirius, the company has designed a new advanced scanning tool, allowing it to inspect larger diameter caissons.

Mat Meredith, technical director, said: “Since the company was formed in 2013 we have invested heavily in research and development, not only to design and develop bespoke inspection tools, but also to find ways to make our tooling and reporting system adaptable to various operational environments, and client requirements.

“Entering the renewables market will enable us to harness and expand our expertise, broaden our product range and global reach, as we look to become a world leader in inspection solutions.”