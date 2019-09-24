Recruitment outfit HRC takes aim at returners

HRC Recruitment has claimed a first for Scotland after launching a “pioneering” returner initiative.

The new programme will help professionals from a variety of backgrounds return to the workplace after a career break – the first initiative of its kind developed in Scotland, according to the firm.

While initiatives of this nature have typically been aimed at women returning to the workplace after taking time out to raise their children, HRC Recruitment’s programme is open to professionals of any gender, at any stage of their career.

Steven Ross, operations director at HRC Recruitment, said: "Anyone looking to return to work after a career break will undoubtedly face challenges getting back into employment and our unique programme of support will help to close the gaps.

"We’re looking forward to working closely with corporate partners, both large and small, to help them get the best possible results from the candidates."

He added: "The launch of Back in Business supports an ongoing programme of growth and development within the consultancy and we hope that this can be the first of many external support initiatives that we bring to both job seekers and employers across Scotland."

The Back in Business initiative will be led by Morna Ronnie, HRC Recruitment’s recently appointed head of programmes.