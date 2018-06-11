Record foreign investment in Scotland as London falls away

Have your say

Scotland has attracted a record number of foreign investment projects, securing 116 agreements last year.

The return was a 7.7 per cent increase on the previous 12 months.

EY’s Attractiveness Survey showed the country had retained its “premier position” because of a foreign direct investment (FDI) growth rate higher than the UK as a whole.

Analysis of FDI projects during 2017 showed it was the top performing location in the UK outside London.

READ MORE: SNP’s Growth Commission report ‘made very little impact’ on Scots

Scotland’s attractiveness has held steady, according to the study, while London’s has decreased.

Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen took third, sixth and eighth place respectively.

The top five countries investing in Scotland were the US (36 projects), Norway (ten), France (nine), Ireland (seven) and China (six).

Scotland secured 24 per cent of R&D projects coming into the UK – a 70 per cent year-on-year increase.

Paul Lewis, managing director of Scottish Development International (SDI), said: “This survey illustrates that Scotland is now firmly established as a location of choice for global investors.

“To be the number one UK location for R&D investment and the number one UK FDI location behind London generally is a tremendous achievement.”

The report found there was a 104 per cent increase in FDI job creation in Scotland, reflecting a shift towards larger projects.

There was also a 56 per cent increase in digital FDI projects, making this Scotland’s second largest sector after business services.

A 25 per cent increase in manufacturing FDI projects was also reported.

Mr Lewis added: “In recent years, our inward investment activity has become more focussed, targeting our resources on those areas of opportunity and companies where we see more likelihood of success.

“It’s great to see that these efforts have paid off and we’re starting to make inroads in areas like digital and high value R&D projects, and increasing investments from markets like China.”

Murdo Fraser, finance spokesman for the Scottish Conservatives said: “As soon as the Brexit vote happened the SNP tried to create the impression it would be catastrophic for Scotland’s economy.

“Instead, Scotland appears to have become more attractive after that result.

“The outcome of the 2017 general election, with a setback to the SNP making indyref2 much less likely, may well have been a factor too.”