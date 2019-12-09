Record Black Friday for Livingston Designer Outlet as sales hit highest levels in 19-year history

A West Lothian shopping centre has cheered a record-breaking Black Friday weekend following a multi-million-pound refurbishment and re-brand.

Livingston Designer Outlet said sales and footfall had hit the highest levels in the centre’s 19-year history.

Bosses said the investment had significantly increased the facility’s “destination appeal” across the board with local, regional and tourist visitors all contributing to the performance. Over the whole of the Black Friday sales period, footfall rose by 15 per cent, year-on-year, while sales saw a surge of 35 per cent.

The centre is said to have attracted further “aspirational retailers” across the categories of homeware, fashion and accessories. Brands such as Osprey London and Molton Brown have proven to be particularly popular and served as a “powerful catalyst” across the Black Friday period.

Scottish gin maker Eden Mill has taken a residency for the festive period while established brands Nike Factory Outlet, Calvin Klein, Gap, Adidas and North Face also delivered “particularly impressive results”, bosses noted.

Karen Stewart, centre manager, said: "In an increasingly competitive trading environment, we know our guests are looking for more. We’ve seen international brands take up residency in our outlet and our marketing programme has helped their sales grow month on month."

