Reaction: Assets on the rise at Standard Life Aberdeen but shares dip

Investment giant Standard Life Aberdeen has booked a steady rise in assets under management and administration as market gains more than offset outflows of client cash.

Releasing its half-year results, the Edinburgh-headquartered group said total assets under management and administration had risen 5 per cent to £577.5 billion with assets on its own platforms up 11 per cent to £66bn.

However, adjusted profit before tax came in at £280 million, down from £311m a year earlier, and just shy of City hopes.

The firm – created in 2017 through the merger of Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management – said cost efficiencies remained on track with actions taken to date delivering some £234m of the £350m per annum targeted.

Key developments included holding on to £35bn of Lloyds Banking Group assets and gaining a licence to sell pensions products in China via a joint venture. Net outflows in the first half amounted to £15.9bn, down from £16.9bn a year earlier and £24bn in the second half of 2018.

Chief executive Keith Skeoch said: “We have made good progress in reshaping our business so that it is set up to take advantage of the trends impacting our industry both globally and in the UK.

“We are encouraged by an improvement in our investment performance and a growing number of strategies with positive ratings from investment consultants. We are seeing inflows that are more diverse and are pleased to have retained £35bn of Lloyds Banking Group assets.

“This, combined with lower redemptions and better markets, has helped us to increase assets by 5 per cent to £577bn.

“Our focus on efficiency has delivered more cost savings, which combined with the benefits of share buybacks, has helped to increase earnings per share to 8.9p.”

He added: “We are also building for the future, with our business in China securing a licence to develop a pensions business and our financial advisory business 1825 announcing two acquisitions that will significantly increase its assets, number of advisers and national reach.”

The group said further progress had been made in building a “UK savings ecosystem”, securing £3.5bn of assets from Virgin Money and partnering with Skipton Building Society to provide its customers with access to SLA’s £15bn MyFolio range.

It also highlighted the continued expansion of its financial advice business, 1825, including the acquisitions of the wealth advisory businesses of BDO Northern Ireland and Grant Thornton UK.

The board declared an unchanged interim dividend of 7.3p per share.

Shares fell about 5 per cent in early trading on Wednesday.

Donald Brown, senior investment manager at Brewin Dolphin, said: “Two years after the merger that created the company, Standard Life Aberdeen remains in a period of transition.

“Market gains since January have boosted assets under management, but more depends on the performance of the group’s funds, which remains patchy. Meantime, the fact remains that net outflows continue, albeit at a slower pace.

“Although the fundamentals of a strong business are there in the long term and Standard Life Aberdeen’s shares appear cheap offering a high yield, the lack of underlying growth means patience is the key for investors.”

Steve Clayton, manager of the HL Select UK Income Shares, which has a holding in SLA, noted: "These numbers were a little below market forecasts, and showed a continuation of the outflows that the business has been suffering from in recent years. But progress is being made nonetheless.

"Assets under management and administration rose 5 per cent to £577.5bn, with market movements and acquisitions offsetting the ongoing net outflows. Reported profits were massively boosted by a gain on selling part of their stake in HDFC Life of India, while the underlying numbers came in at £280m, and earnings per share were up by 9 per cent to 8.9p. The interim dividend was unchanged at 7p per share.

"Standard Life Aberdeen has plenty of capital and valuable non-core assets to support their dividend for some time to come. This gives the group time to fix the performance issues and resulting outflows that have dogged the asset manager for some time now.

"The yield is very attractive, currently over 7 per cent. But the sustainability of the payment longer term requires the group to return to more predictable organic growth and net inflows."