RBS shareholders approve buy back of £1.5bn in Government shares

Royal Bank of Scotland shareholders have approved a proposal that would see the lender buy back up to £1.5 billion of shares from the UK Government.

The move comes as the banking institution looks to deploy excess capital and speed up its privatisation

A total of 98.7 per cent of investors approved the plan today at a general meeting in Edinburgh.

The Government, which still owns 62 per cent of RBS, did not vote on the resolution.

The lender’s special resolution sought permission to make off-market share purchases from the Treasury through a “directed buy-back” scheme.

Under the scheme, the bank cannot buy back more than 4.99 per cent of the Government’s stake in any one year.

One shareholder at the meeting described the plan as “abhorrent”, arguing RBS should be holding back the cash to pay compensation for potentially huge legal settlements.

He also accused the bank of “running scared” from a potential general election and resultant Labour government, which would seek to nationalise the bank.

But chairman Howard Davies said: “This is something that the board has carefully considered. The bank has a sufficiently strong capital position. They [Labour] will have to speak for themselves.”