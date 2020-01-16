RBS funds Paisley dental buyout

A husband-and-wife team has snapped up two Paisley dental surgeries after sinking their teeth into a £500,000 funding package.

Dimitrios Giatras and Kelly Ntaoutidou have acquired Happy Smiles, taking over the reins from Alastair Watson, who led the dentistry business for almost 40 years.

Happy Smiles comprises clinics in St Mirren Brae and Ralston, with a patient base of around 13,000.

The couple, who have worked as dental practitioners in Glasgow for the past ten years, plan to introduce a range of new services to both practices, including dental implants and cosmetic dentistry.

Six new dentists, three of whom filled existing vacancies, have joined across the business, along with three dental nurses. The increased staff will allow the surgeries to welcome new NHS patients.

Refurbishment works are currently underway across the two sites and are expected to complete in early 2020, with improvements including upgraded reception and waiting areas and new internal and external signage.

'Major milestone'

Giatras said: “This is a truly exciting time for Happy Smiles as we take ownership of two successful practices in Paisley and extend its offering of services to match growing customer demand in cosmetic and implant dentistry.

“As a first-time buyer, it was important for us to keep the core values of the previous successful ownership to ensure we continued its fantastic reputation.

“We have received a warm welcome from the community, and we look forward to building on the excellent foundation cemented over the years by the previous owner.

“The funding and advice we received from Royal Bank of Scotland was critical in achieving this major business milestone.”

Full financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

