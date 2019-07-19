RBS CEO Ross McEwan named next boss of National Australia Bank

Ross McEwan, outgoing chief executive of Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), has been appointed the next boss of National Australia Bank, the companies have announced.

McEwan will remain in place at RBS until a successor has been appointed, the Gogarburn-based bank said, with chairman Howard Davies stating: “We note today’s announcement that Ross will take over as CEO of National Australia Bank and congratulate him on this appointment. The search for a successor remains ongoing and the effective date of Ross’ departure will be confirmed in due course.”

New Zealander McEwan announced in April that he was stepping down, saying at the time: "I have delivered the strategy that I set out in 2013 and now feels like the right time for me to step aside and for a new CEO to lead the bank."

RBS pointed out that he has a 12 month notice period extending to April 2020 and will remain in position until an "orderly handover" to his successor has taken place. He started as RBS chief in October 2013, having previously worked at Commonwealth Bank of Australia where he latterly led its retail banking services.

Alison Rose, who in December took up the role of deputy chief executive of NatWest Holdings in addition to her position as RBS’s chief executive of commercial and private banking, has been seen as the leading internal candidate to replace McEwan.

