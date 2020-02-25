RBS boss Rose named chair of Business in the Community’s Scots board

Royal Bank of Scotland boss Alison Rose has been appointed chair of Business in the Community’s Scotland advisory board, while she has also joined its board of trustees.

Business in the Community is described as the oldest and largest business-led membership organisation dedicated to responsible business, saying it convenes “a unique network of purposeful leaders”.

“It is Business in the Community’s ambition to make the UK the world leader at responsible business and it boasts a vibrant membership of hundreds of businesses, large and small, connected by the conviction their success is inextricably linked to society’s prosperity,” it also said.

Rose – whose appointment as CEO was announced in September – said: “The positive impact that businesses in Scotland make to the communities they serve cannot be underestimated.

"Collectively, through organisations such as Business in the Community, it can be even greater. It is a privilege to take on this role of chair of Business in the Community’s Scotland advisory board.

“Stakeholders’ expectations of companies are changing, looking for them to deliver not only financial performance but a positive contribution to society; benefiting customers and communities as well as shareholders. I look forward to working with businesses in Scotland on how we best connect purpose and business to ensure we are driving benefits for all our stakeholders.”

Amanda Mackenzie, chief executive of Business in the Community, hailed Rose’s appointment. “The experience and leadership Alison brings will further unlock the potential for Business in the Community Scotland to put responsible business at the heart of every leading business across the nation.”

RBS is to rebrand as NatWest Group later this year.