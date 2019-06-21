Quadruple hire for expanding Edinburgh PR firm

Have your say

Edinburgh-based PR agency Orbit Communications has made a quadruple hire on the back of recent client wins.

The firm, which provides communications, public affairs, digital and design services, has appointed Andrew White as creative director. He has worked with a variety of FTSE companies over the past 15 years.

Meanwhile, Anwen Dobson has been appointed account manager, Ariadna Roca Beroy hired as an account executive and Laura Burton taken on as a junior designer.

Orbit’s managing director, Alex Orr, said: “With these new appointments, including Andrew as our new highly experienced creative director, we’ve been able to bring significant new strength and depth to our existing team.

“As our growing client list shows, it’s an offer that is proving highly attractive in the marketplace and bodes well for the company’s continued future expansion.”

Orbit Communications was founded in 2011.