Pyramid purchase for Livingston's Workflo Solutions

Workflo Solutions is eyeing further takeover targets and an annual turnover of £3 million after sealing a deal to acquire fellow West Lothian IT support company Pyramid IT for an undisclosed sum.

The deal will allow Workflo to “enhance and extend” its range of managed service technologies for clients across the UK. Core services provided by the firm include digital workflow, electronic document management and managed print services.

Pyramid IT will be absorbed into the current Workflo structure, with Workflo Solutions managing director Michael Field stating that the enlarged group was well placed to become “Scotland’s premier managed service provider”.

He said: “This acquisition will enable us to broaden our reach and suite of capabilities as a leading outsourced managed service provider.

“Whilst we remain focused on meeting the needs of our customers, our strategy is to continue to seek other attractive acquisition opportunities as demand to extend our services increases.”

Pyramid IT founder Steven Burrows added: “This is an exciting time for Pyramid IT clients. The acquisition by Workflo Solutions offers our clients access to a broader portfolio of products and services which will help improve efficiencies and drive savings.”

Pyramid IT plans to continue working from its Livingston base.

Workflo Solutions currently employs some 20 staff at its Livingston headquarters and said it was on target to reach £3m turnover for the current financial year.