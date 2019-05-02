Proud of your company’s green credentials? Enter SEPA’s VIBES awards

The search for Scotland’s best green businesses is drawing to a close with just a few days remaining to enter the VIBES – Scottish Environment Business Awards – and companies across Scotland are encouraged to enter.

The awards, which are celebrating their 20th anniversary, are calling on businesses of all sizes and sectors across Scotland who are implementing sustainable practices to apply before 5pm on Friday, 10 May.

Since its inception in 1999, the VIBES Scottish Business Awards, have recognised and rewarded more than 150 businesses that have championed sustainability by identifying ways to tackle the impact on the planet by reducing consumption on its resources.

This has included everything from increasing recycling and facilitating active travel to reducing consumption of raw materials by adopting a more circular approach.

Commenting, Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham, said: “We are all aware of the urgent environmental issues affecting our planet, and businesses across Scotland have a vital role to play in helping to safeguard it for future generations.

“I look forward to the VIBES Awards celebrating those businesses that are leading on developing sustainable solutions and environmental practices while embracing a vibrant and innovative circular economy.”

This year’s award categories include:

Leadership Scotland

Innovating Scotland

Product Scotland

Service Scotland

Hydro Nation Scotland

Circular Scotland

Moving Scotland

Adapting Scotland

Engaging Scotland

Partnership Scotland

Small Business Scotland

As part of the anniversary celebrations, a special ‘Best of VIBES Award’ will also be presented at the official ceremony and will recognise a past winner – from a shortlist of the 10 best entries – that can demonstrate their continuous improvement and contribution to Scotland’s sustainable development.

Bob Downes, chair of SEPA and head of the VIBES judging panel, added: “The scale of environmental challenges facing humanity is enormous and there is a real urgency to act in light of what science is showing us.

“Businesses have a responsibility and it’s empowering to see so many organisations no longer viewing climate adaptation and environmental performance as a burden and cost but as an economic opportunity - it is these businesses that will thrive.

“We want to help Scottish businesses respond to these environmental challenges and reap the benefit and as we enter the 20th year of VIBES, we hope to inspire others to instigate change.”

The 20th anniversary awards ceremony will be held on 14 November at Doubletree by Hilton in Glasgow.

Award sponsors to date include Adaptation Scotland, Mabbett & Associates, Scottish Government, ScottishPower, The Glenmorangie Company, Wave, Farne Salmon and Trout, TravelKnow How, University of Stirling Management School and headline sponsor, Chivas Brothers Pernod Ricard.

Previous VIBES winners have been sharing their stories at a series of roadshows across Scotland in Inverness, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Duns, Dundee and Ayr.

They include: Glasgow-based social enterprise Spruce Carpets, which won the 2018 VIBES Circular Economy Award; Cumbernauld’s CMS Windows, which won two previous VIBES awards; the James Hutton Institute in Aberdeen and Dundee, winner of the 2018 award for Adaptation to Climate Change; winner of the Large Management Award in 2016, Farne Salmon and Trout at Duns, in the Scottish Borders; Aqualution Systems in Duns, which won the Hydro Nation Water Innovation category in the 2018 VIBES Awards; The Glenmorangie Company, winner of the VIBES Hydro Nation Award in 2017 and VIBES sponsor; Edinburgh-based Vegware, which won VIBES awards in 2010 and 2013; and Beyond Green, and Edinburgh-based consultancy that won the 2018 VIBES Sustainable and Active Travel Award.