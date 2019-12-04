Property development firm HBD targets Scotland for expansion

UK property developer HBD is embarking on a period of “significant” investment and growth in Scotland.

The Sheffield-headquartered firm, which is part of Henry Boot Group, has appointed Matt Bellshaw as director for Scotland, spearheading growth north of the Border. Bellshaw is said to have 15 years’ experience in the sector, having previously held positions at major commercial property firms.

At the same time, Nigel Munro, who has been with HBD for four years, has been promoted to project director to help deliver new developments in Scotland, where the firm has its base in Glasgow.

Managing director Ed Hutchinson said: “HBD has experienced substantial growth in the last year, so it’s a really exciting time for us, and that’s especially true in Scotland.

“Following our hugely successful TECA project in Aberdeen, we’re keen to continue increasing our development activities in Scotland. We’ve brought Matt on board to really drive this forward.”

Bellshaw said: “We will mainly focus on urban development projects including work space, hotels, and the residential sector including private sale, build-to-rent and student accommodation.

“Scale is not an issue for HBD. We have an enviable balance sheet and we’re ready to invest in the right projects that reflect our passion for innovation – 80 per cent of our developments are carried out as joint ventures or partnerships, so we’re always on the lookout for opportunities to work with both public and private sector partners.”

The business recently rebranded from Henry Boot Developments. It also has offices in Birmingham, Bristol, London and Manchester. The firm has a commercial development pipeline of £1.6 billion.