Property developer FM Group's upskilling project unites Scotland with Caribbean

Edinburgh-based property developer FM Group has launched a “major” training and skills programme that aims to upskill participants from the Caribbean.

The initiative targets sectors such as construction, agriculture and hospitality, bringing those taking part to Scotland.

The objective is to exchange knowledge and work practices – and provide participants with new skills in a variety of environments, which are transferable to different workplaces and will help improve their expertise, both in the Caribbean and in Scotland.

The first participant to come across from the Caribbean is Randolph Hackshaw, who is originally from St. Vincent and the Grenadines and works as a joiner for FM Group.

He was recently appointed maintenance manager for the FM Group luxury resort The Liming on the Grenadine island of Bequia, and is currently working on two of the firm's flagship projects in Scotland, including the conversion of Dalnair Castle and Estate into luxury homes.

Hawkshaw has undertaken the programme to not only improve his expertise but also help train his Scottish colleagues and then encourage other Caribbean workers to take part. The scheme is also being supported by Liming JV investor K-Group and the intent is to expand this throughout the Caribbean.

Graeme Lurring, chief financial officer at FM Group, said: “There is already a strong Scottish presence on Bequia and it is great to be strengthening these ties.

“As a company, we very much specialise in luxury developments in often challenging contexts and this programme gives those coming on it a great opportunity to develop their skills. There is also much the workforce here can learn from them.”

Kelly Glass, chief executive of K-Group, said: “The scheme gives individuals like Randolph the opportunity to travel abroad and improve their skillset outside their comfort zone, allowing them to thrive and reach their full professional potential.”

“We hope Randolph has a great time in Scotland, and his experience encourages others here in Bequia and further afield to take part in the programme.”

