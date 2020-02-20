Professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal chooses Glasgow for latest location

Global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) has chosen Glasgow as the fifth key location in its UK regional office expansion.

The firm said the new team would be part of Alvarez & Marsal Taxand, an affiliate of A&M, and will “significantly bolster” its tax advisory capabilities across the UK.

The new office, based in Glasgow city centre, will be led by Donald Campbell, who joins as a senior adviser from Big Four accountancy outfit Deloitte, where he led the private client services team. Campbell is said to have more than 30 years of tax experience, advising individuals and corporates on tax related to mergers and acquisitions, property, funds and succession planning.

He will be joined by Jordan Brown, who comes to A&M as a director from fellow Big Four accountant EY. Brown has more than a decade’s experience advising private clients and asset managers on tax issues.

Campbell said: “Glasgow has long been a significant hub for asset managers in the UK, so it was the natural next step for A&M to open its office here. We are committed to growing a team of specialists across all levels in Glasgow.”

Marvin Rust, managing director with A&M Taxand UK and head of A&M Taxand Europe, said: “The opening of our Glasgow office marks a key milestone in A&M’s regional expansion strategy, following the launch of our Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham offices last year.

“In particular, Glasgow will the first office in the UK, outside of London, with an A&M Taxand team. Glasgow continues to grow in prominence as a centre for UK businesses.”

In Europe, A&M now has 21 offices across 14 countries. During the last two years, A&M’s European headcount has increased by more than 50 per cent and the firm welcomed its 1,000th employee in Europe last month.