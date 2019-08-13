Prince Charles gives royal seal of approval in Caithness

Prince Charles has visited Caithness to run the rule over a herd of prize cattle introduced by the Queen Mother.

The Kinermony herd, based at Longoe Farm next to Castle of Mey, previously a royal residence, now supplies Sainsbury’s with Angus beef thanks to a partnership triggered by Prince Charles, known as the Duke of Rothesay while in Scotland.

In 2012 Sainsbury’s teamed up with the Queen Elizabeth Castle of Mey Trust and Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society to restore the herd of native Angus cattle and has since reintroduced Kinermony beef to its shelves on a trial basis.

The duke embarked on a short tour of the castle grounds and the neighbouring Longoe Farm alongside farm managers Sandy and Danny McCarthy.

Judith Batchelar, director of Sainsbury’s Brand, said: “This is a milestone moment in Sainsbury's history. As we celebrate our 150th Birthday we are also re-establishing our Aberdeen Angus credentials with the reintroduction of Kinermony Aberdeen Angus beef into our stores. The revival of Kinermony beef wouldn’t have been possible without the help of HRH The Prince of Wales and The Castle of Mey Trust.

“It was in 2012 during a visit to the Castle of Mey that we were first introduced to the Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society by HRH. Now, after six years of breeding and careful selection, we have a stud of Kinermony Aberdeen Angus Bulls, producing genetics that we are truly proud of and in turn produce a distinctive range of Aberdeen Angus beef for our customers."

Robert Lovie, director of outreach for The Prince’s Foundation, added: “The prince has taken on the mantle of overseeing such a high standard of animal husbandry at Castle of Mey and is rightly heartened that the herd of cattle here contributes greatly to production of Aberdeen Angus beef, which is synonymous with the best our Great British larder has to offer.”