Primark owner in spotlight over eurozone sales

Primark owner Associated British Foods is set to report robust sales at the discount clothing business as it continues to grow its footprint.

The group is due to release its interim results on Wednesday having indicated in February that sales at Primark were likely to be 4 per cent higher in the first half, though down slightly on a like-for-like basis. This would reflect a dip in underlying sales in the eurozone, in part due to difficult trading in Germany.

Earlier this month, the world’s largest Primark store opened its doors, featuring water fountains, charging points and recycling areas.

The five-floor Birmingham emporium features three food venues, including a Disney-themed cafe, a Disney shopping area, beauty studio and Hogwarts Wizarding World section.

Spanning 160,000 square feet, it is the biggest of the high street retailer’s 365 stores across Europe and the US.