Prestigious 19th Lloyds Bank National Business Awards opens for entries

Entries have opened for the 19th Lloyds Bank National Business Awards, a programme which celebrates and rewards excellence among UK businesses, organisations and individuals across all sectors.

Businesses can enter any of 14 categories, which focus on achievements made over the last 18 months. A final 15th award is for Leader of the Year.

The highest accolade in the programme, this award recognises the personal impact of the UK’s most high-profile leader on the culture and success of their organisation.

Five chief executives will be personally invited to participate as industry champions from the private, public and third sectors and the winner will be presented on the night.

Previous winners include Timpson chief executive James Timpson, Jayne-Anne Gadhia, Carolyn McCall and Moya Greene (former CEOs of Virgin Money, EasyJet and Royal Mail, respectively).

A ceremony to celebrate the winners is due to take place on 10 November at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London. The Scotsman is a media partner of the Lloyds Bank National Business Awards.

Awards director Sarah Austin said: “With 15 categories, the awards allow any successful organisation to tell their story, from large private and public companies to thriving entrepreneurial businesses, promising start-ups and established SMEs [small and medium-sized enterprises.

“All companies within the UK, whether public, private or third sector, are welcome – indeed positively encouraged – to enter this year’s awards programme, regardless of size, location or industry sector.

“In fact, it is the diversity and range of our applicants, finalists and winners that makes this programme such a very special celebration of UK business.”

Early-bird entry closes on 24 April.

More info can be found by visiting: www.nationalbusinessawards.co.uk