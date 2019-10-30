Preservation firm Richardson & Starling secures window refit contract

Property preservation and repair contractor Richardson & Starling (R&S) has been awarded a £900,000 contract to refurbish 430 windows at the former Boroughmuir High School in Edinburgh.

Cala Homes (East) is redeveloping the B-listed building to create 87 refurbished one to four-bedroom apartments and a further 17 mid-market rental apartments in a £20.4 million project.

R&S, part of Veitchi Group and Scotland’s largest property preservation company, will overhaul every window to the external elevations during the eight-month contract.

Work will include installing double-glazed units and repairing roofing timbers.

Graham Duncan, MD at R&S, said: “Richardson & Starling, with the backing of Veitchi, are the only building preservation company in Scotland that could have resourced and delivered this contract on programme and budget.

“Also, the project works to our ethos of conserve and repair, which is in line with the local planning policy for this building.”

