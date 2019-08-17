Port of Cromarty Firth unveils £600,000 vessel

The Port of Cromarty Firth has invested more than £600,000 in a new boat to help vessels safely navigate the local waters.

The 15-metre Dalmore boat will be used to transport staff from the port at Invergordon to visiting ships to help them make their way safely through the busy firth.

The latest addition to the port’s fleet was built by Safehaven Marine in County Cork, Ireland.

Dale Stephen, the port’s marine crew supervisor, said: “Our current pilot boat is 45 years old so she has served us well but this new investment gave us the opportunity to design something that could last us 45 years and beyond. “The Cromarty Firth is a unique and very busy stretch of water, so we needed something extremely special to cope with the everyday demands of our customers.”

The port last year announced plans for a £30 million quayside expansion to cope with growing demand from sectors including offshore wind.