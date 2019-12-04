Port Glasgow drinks maker's alcohol-free cocktails fizz into Scotmid stores

The Start-Up Drinks Lab has scooped a supermarket listing for its non-alcoholic champagne-inspired range of tipples, in time for Christmas trading.

Sparklingly Sober, which includes the “Nomosa” and the “Nosé”, alcohol-free variants of the Mimosa and Rosé, will be stocked in Scotmid stores across Scotland, marking the first national deal for the Port Glasgow craft drinks producer.

The deal comes as behavioural trends indicate that more people across the UK are looking to reduce their alcohol intake and make healthier choices.

The UK market for low and no-alcohol drinks is worth more than £200 million, with sales of clean spirits expected to increase by 80 per cent by 2022.

Hannah Fisher, who co-founded The Start-Up Drinks Lab with Craig Strachan, said: “After extensive research we felt there was a real lack of choice in the non-alcoholic fizz market and with more and more consumers focusing on provenance and quality of ingredients, we have identified a real gap in the market for Sparklingly Sober.”

Scotmid local sourcing manager Kirsty George added: “We’re really excited about the introduction of the Sparklingly Sober range into our stores and becoming the exclusive stockists of Nomosa.

“We believe our members and customers will appreciate this new and appealing non-alcoholic choice and that these delicious drinks will prove to be very popular around Christmas and New Year."