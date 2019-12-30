Popular Highlands roadside diner could open more sites across Scotland

The Real Food Cafe in Tyndrum is eyeing expansion after ending the year on a high.

The cafe, which opened 14 years ago and has bagged many awards, said turnover was up 3 per cent in the past year having served more than 280,000 customers at the popular roadside diner.

The cafe said it had “exciting” business development and expansion plans for 2020, having brought on board a growth manager, Euan McColm. He said: “We’ve got a great product; Scotland is a hotbed of culinary talent right now. Having its own, unique taste of the Highlands, the cafe is considering sites across the country.”

Famous for its fish and chips, this year it served 58,000 portions and nearly 3,000 portions of its gluten-free fish and chips.