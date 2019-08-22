Popular Falkirk pub to reopen

A popular pub will reopen after several months – with its former landlady delighted to have her name on the licence once again.

The Carronbridge Inn – also known as The Soo Hoose – reopens tonight (Thursday) after Veronica Benwell told Falkirk Council Licensing Board she was “desperate to get the licence back”.

The Carronbridge Inn

She made the plea after a deal to sell the pub, at 691 Carron Road, Falkirk, went badly wrong.

Ms Benwell explained to Falkirk Council’s licensing board that she had sold the pub through a vendor’s mortgage to a couple who it turned out “were not fit to run it”.

The bar and restaurant closed just a few months after they took over – despite having been a well-used community pub under previous management.

Mrs Benwell told the licensing board: “They wanted money from us to hand the licence over – it was a lot of money – so that’s why I’m here today.

“A lot of people lost their jobs when the pub closed and some of them will get their jobs back.

“The pool, darts and dominoes teams are all anxious to get back – they miss the pub.

“As well as the regulars, there is passing trade with people cycling to the Helix and the Kelpies.”

The board heard that two objections had been submitted, both regarding noise.

Mrs Benwell said: “I understand the concerns, but in all the years we were running the pub we never had any complaints.”

Police Scotland confirmed they hadn’t received any complaints about noise nuisance and the board agreed to grant the application.

The pub will be run for Ms Benwell by new tenants, Gillian and Stephen Staley.

The Carronbridge Inn reopens today (Thursday).