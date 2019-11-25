Plans to launch cat cafe in Fife town

Have your say

A cat cafe could soon be opening in St Andrews.

Plans have been submitted for premises in South Street.

The application, from Mrs Joanne Jarvie, outlines a cat cafe and health and wellbeing lounge, with space for up to 15 people to relax with the feline pets.

In her application, Mrs Jarvie wrote: “Time slots will be allocated and patrons will also have the opportunity to purchase drinks and food from the cafe below.

“Arts, crafts and relaxation sessions and book clubs will also be offered.”

In a supporting statement, Mrs Jarvie said: “The physiological and psychological benefits of human-animal bonding have long been recognized. Recent research has shown that cats can relieve stress and anxiety and trigger feelings of happiness and contentment.

“The idea is to create a comfortable space where people can relax with the cats during the day and take part in Arts, Crafts and Relaxation sessions in the evening. Knitting, painting, origami, yoga, a book club and mindfulness sessions are just some of the ideas we had.”

The shop proposes to open from 9.00am to 8.00pm, Monday to Sunday, with the Cat Café operating between 9.00am and 5.00pm. The Health & Wellbeing and Arts & Crafts sessions are proposed to run from 6.00pm until 8.00pm.

The application has yet to come before councillors for a decision.