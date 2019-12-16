Plans lodged for 'characterful' office block in heart of Edinburgh's Old Town

Have your say

Plans have been outlined for a “characterful” four-floor office development in the heart of Edinburgh’s Old Town.

Property developer Summix Capital has submitted a planning application for the scheme at 179 Canongate, as it looks to help address a shortfall of office space in the city in recent years.

An impression of how the entrance to the proposed offices would look. Image: Contributed

There will be four floors designed for small and medium-sized businesses with the provision for co-working, the firm said.

Each floor will offer some 5,000 square feet with “accessible break out spaces” on the upper two levels.

Additionally, the site has the potential for a publicly accessible cafe to “animate” the existing courtyard to Old Tolbooth Wynd, Summix Capital added.

Incorporating the wider Unesco World Heritage Site and the A-listed structures of the Canongate Kirk and Canongate Tolbooth, the proposals will retain boundary walls, existing workshop structures and remaining historical artefacts on site.

Architectutal practice 3DReid has worked on the scheme, and the planning consultancy is Turley.

A spokesman for Summix Capital said: “We’re thrilled to submit this application for an office development in Edinburgh’s Old Town. These proposals will not only serve to redevelop a vital location but help to tackle Edinburgh’s burgeoning crisis in available office space provision, especially in the city centre.”

