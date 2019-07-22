Plans for 64 homes in Pathhead

Plans for housing on the outskirts of Pathhead have been lodged, with nearly double the number of homes initially planned for the site.

Muir Homes has lodged an application to build 56 houses and eight flats on land at Crichton Road, next to Tynewater Primary School, with an estimated 35 housing units considered suitable. The developers said that no leisure facilities were included in the project because of the close proximity of Callander Park, although a toddlers’ area could be considered.

In their design statement to Midlothian Council, Muir Homes said: “The design proposals included in this application provide a sustainable, welcoming, desirable and well-connected development in an area that has demand for new high-quality housing.

“This will create a positive impact on the local community by providing safe, affordable, well-built and attractive housing for existing local residents and newcomers to the area.”

Muir Homes said that a public consultation held in Pathhead in March was attended by just 21 members of the community and they received only one feedback form following the event.

They said that concerns had been raised about the access to the site, and transport assessments had been commissioned.

However, they said that while they had received some comments following the consultation by email, they had also received enquiries about reserving one of the new properties from people.

They concluded: “The volume and nature of the feedback received in response to the consultation is considered to be indicative of the accepted use of the site for housing.

“Those who attended the public event were generally very supportive.”