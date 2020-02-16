Plans for £10m Loch Lomond leadership centre unveiled by The Hunter Foundation

Sir Tom Hunter’s The Hunter Foundation is bidding to invest more than £10 million in a new leadership centre on the banks of Loch Lomond.

In partnership with the University of Strathclyde, the foundation plans to lodge a planning application next month with Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park for the Hunter Global Leadership Centre.

Kettle Collective, the architecture firm behind the Falkirk Wheel, has been appointed as project designer.Picture: Contributed

The centre would endeavour to boost Scotland’s economy by providing specialist training to improve the skills of head teachers and newly qualified teachers, as well as offering business leadership sessions for entrepreneurs and the wider public sector.

With capacity for occasional events of up to 100 attendees, the facility would cater primarily for smaller groups of up to 25 teachers and trainees.

The proposed development will be located at the university’s Ross Priory recreational centre next to Loch Lomond.

Falkirk Wheel architecture firm Kettle Collective, which created the Ripple Retreat respite centre at Loch Venachar, has been appointed as project designer.

Hunter, philanthropist and founder of The Hunter Foundation, said: “Our vision is to create an iconic, world class leadership centre where the future of Scotland will be discussed, debated and ultimately decided.”

Sir Jim McDonald, principal and vice-chancellor of the University of Strathclyde, added: “We are always looking at new and innovative ways to drive societal change and boost economic growth. Education is key to that and this is a fantastic opportunity to develop the leadership skills of our world-class teachers.”