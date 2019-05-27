Planning expert departs JLL after 18 years to go it alone

One of Scotland’s top planning consultants has left property firm JLL after 18 years to launch a new venture.

David Bell has stepped down as director and head of planning for JLL to set up specialist renewable energy planning consultancy David Bell Planning.

From the start of next month, the new firm will work with Airvolution Clean Energy, an independent onshore wind developer that works in partnership with Statkraft, Europe’s largest generator of renewable energy.

David Bell Planning will provide exclusive consultancy services in locations where Airvolution and Statkraft currently operate or propose projects, playing a key role in the delivery of some 300 megawatts of onshore wind in Scotland.

Bell, who has 30 years of planning and development experience, said “I have thoroughly enjoyed my 18 years with JLL, working on a range of energy and commercial property projects throughout the UK.

He added: “I would like to thank the JLL team for their support and the amicable nature of my departure to pursue new opportunities.

“I have an exciting opportunity to advise Airvolution on their major development programme and to work closely with their expanding team in Scotland.

“With planning reforms on the horizon and a growing cumulative development picture for onshore wind in Scotland, it is essential to have robust planning advice and I very much look forward to playing that role.”