Plane sailing as furniture-making school expands

An East Lothian furniture-making school is hosting an exhibition to help spur its students into woodworking careers as it gears up for expansion.

Chippendale International School of Furniture, which describes itself as Scotland’s only independent school of its kind, will exhibit and sell its students’ work at an event in Edinburgh’s Greyfriars Kirk tomorrow and Tuesday.

The organisation places a focus on teaching business skills, such as marketing, as well as the necessary trade techniques. It also allows graduates to base their start-ups in its Myreside Studios, which it is currently expanding due to demand.

Tom Fraser, deputy principal, whose father founded the school, said: “This is an opportunity for the students to launch their businesses. That is how the success stories happen.”