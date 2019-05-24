Plan to turn historic Kirkcaldy building into flats

Have your say

Ambitious plans to transform an historic former factory building in Kirkcaldy into flats have been revealed.

A ‘change of use’ planning application, to redevelop the existing Forth House building in Abbotshall Road in the town into 32 residential apartments and one semi-detached house, has been formally lodged with Fife Council.

Built in 1860 by the Jeffrey family to house a linen weaving factory, the existing three storey L-shaped building has, until recently, been occupied by Fife Council.

Now Fife based property developer, Mackay and Stenhouse Ltd, wants to create 32 flats, three of which will include private gardens, as well a single semi-detached house.

In a design statement detailing the development, which sits close to Kirkcaldy train station and adjacent to Kirkcaldy Galleries and War Memorial gardens, proposals include retaining a large proportion of the original sandstone structure but adding zinc cladding overlay to the existing concrete to the top storey, which the developer says will “create a modern contrast to the existing stone facades”.

Plans also include increasing window sizes and including a white dash render to the rear of the building,

A series of soft landscaping options and a communal garden area for the use of residents, are also included in the application.

Furthermore, a total of 41 private car parking spaces for residents are also planned, six of which will include electric vehicle charging facilities.

Vehicle access to the property will be retained via the existing Abbotshall Road entrance.

The planning application is expected to be determined by Fife Council in the coming months.