Plan to turn former Annie Millers pub in Glasgow into serviced apartments makes headway

Approval is being sought for plans to turn a derelict building, which used to house a pub frequented by Rangers supporters on match days, into serviced apartments – in what would be a seven-figure project.

Mosaic Architecture + Design has submitted a planning application for the demolition of the former Annie Millers Public House and creation of an “exciting” development providing 18 serviced apartments near Glasgow’s Argyle Street station.

A night-time view of the building near Glasgows Argyle Street station. Picture: contributed.

The pub has been closed for many years and is described as being in poor repair with major structural and rot issues – and providing “little tangible benefit to the local townscape”. The building sits in the Glasgow Central Conservation area and is not listed - while in 2017 it was sold to

The new development is billed as tapping into the aims and objectives of the Glasgow City Council City Centre Lanes Strategy, which seeks to develop the area, providing some “much-needed vibrancy and vitality” to the area and secondary streets and lanes.

The project will mark an investment of £3 million plus in Glasgow by developer Big Top Productions.

The latter's director Andre Graham said: “Having identified serviced apartments and hospitality as a key area for development, this is our first new build development in the city and gives us the opportunity to develop a new and exciting brand with the team at Mosaic.

“It is hoped that, if successful, while it is a bespoke design, this development could serve as a model that could be rolled out to other cities in the UK.”

Opportunities

Stephen Mallon, director of Mosaic, also commented: “This is a challenging site, given the position of the existing building in Ropework Lane attached to adjacent mixed-use and leisure buildings. Although challenging, it offered the chance to be innovative and creative with the design. It was important, we felt, to give a strong definition to the edge of the city block taking cognisance of the local urban form.

“Using a simple palette of blue engineering brick, large glazed panels and lightweight bronze shingle cladding, playfully utilised in deep window reveals, the pattern, rhythm and depth of the design provides a quality piece of contemporary architecture which will have a positive impact on the townscape and wider city.”

The development follows Mosaic’s recent submission, on behalf of Big Top Productions, for the £6m revamp of the former Teacher building at St Enoch Square, Glasgow, into a whisky-themed bar/restaurant with 25 serviced apartments on the upper floors.