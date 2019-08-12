'Plan bee' for Livingston honey firm launching crowdfunder

A Livingston-based honey company that supplies 50-plus retailers including House of Bruar and VisitScotland is launching a crowdfunding campaign to find new premises enabling it to meet buzzing demand.

The Scottish Bee Company said the move comes as sales are expected to quadruple in the next year, resulting in the creation of two jobs.

The company was founded by Edinburgh couple Suzie and Iain Millar in 2017, is supported by Business Gateway Edinburgh, and aims to help grow the bee population, while producing natural, local products. It has grown sales from 150 jars in May last year to ten times that this year.

Suzie Millar said: “This is a really exciting time for us as the business is really starting to take off and demand for our honey is really growing, which is the perfect time for us to launch our crowdfunding campaign.”

Susan Harkins, head of Business Gateway Edinburgh, praised the “exciting fast-growing company”.