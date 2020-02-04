‘Pivotal’ North Sea partnership to benefit power companies

A new North Sea engineering partnership is being hailed as “pivotal” in helping power companies to protect high-value electrical assets.

Aberdeen-based electrical engineer North Sea Power Solutions (NSPS) has acquired the rights to distribute High Voltage Partial Discharge (HVPD)’s products and services in the region, a move which it claims will see more projects protected by “market-leading condition monitoring technology”.

HVPD, which counts BP, Equinor, Chrysaor, Apache Corporation, Shell, Siemens, ABB and Schneider among its blue-chip clients, provides online monitoring and testing for full high-voltage networks. The deal comes after NSPS became part of Valor Energy Group following a majority shareholding purchase at the start of last year.

NSPS managing director David Gray said: “We are now eager to pass the benefits of this formal arrangement onto our clients. Adding HVPD’s products and services to our offering will allow both companies to excel in safeguarding assets from the potentially devastating effects of partial discharge.”

Rachel Oates, commercial director at HVPD, called the partnership “a pivotal opportunity to expand the knowledge of partial discharge in the region, which will help minimise downtime for the companies that constitute the power generation backbone of the UK”.

NSPS will be performing HVPD product demonstrations and training events from their facility in Kinellar, Aberdeenshire.

