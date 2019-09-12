Pitch event to see Dundee social entrepreneurs vie for funding

Four Dundee-based social entrepreneurs are to pitch for their share of a £20,000 grant on Tuesday 17 September.

The Resilient Communities programme is a five-year initiative internally funded by UnLtd, with a commitment to work in 11 selected areas and anchor organisations.

Dundee social enterprise The Circle is one of the anchor organisations UnLtd has chosen to work with across the UK.

Each applicant will have a ten-minute slot, comprising five minutes to pitch their idea followed by time for questions from a panel of judges. Members of the local community are invited to attend the pitch event and find out about the organisations vying for a slice of the funding.

The Circle founder and chief executive Kirsty Thomson welcomed the opportunity for organisations to support their own development. “By working with experienced facilitators, we will be making sure that the pitchers are well-prepared and are pleased that the public can also benefit from these sessions.”