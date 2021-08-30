Pinsent Masons powers up with hire of oil and gas heavyweight as partner in Aberdeen

The organisation said he strengthens its global energy practice, and his skillset, having worked in a commercial management role with BP, adds a “unique dimension” to its oil and gas team. He joins the ranks of the firm’s 450-plus partners, who operate in 26 offices around the world.

Mr McLeod was previously a partner with a Scottish-based firm for 17 years, and is described as having an “extensive” track record advising on oil and gas infrastructure and deal negotiations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Melanie Grimmitt, Pinsent Masons’ global head of energy, said: “The oil and gas sector is at an important crossroads as the world transitions to a low-carbon future. With his sector approach and international outlook, Bruce brings the right expertise and know-how to effectively help our clients navigate this journey.

Mr McLeod, who has served in a commercial management role with BP, is described as a 'great asset' to Pinsent Masons. Picture: contributed.

“He is an extremely well regarded and hands-on lawyer in the oil and gas space and has worked on some very complex transactions that complement our portfolio well.”

Richard Scott, partner and head of Pinsent Masons’ Aberdeen office, added: “Bruce’s reputation as an oil and gas heavyweight is not restricted to just the UK Continental Shelf, but extends across many of the international energy hubs where our lawyers are most active.

"His commercial and legal experience is a very welcome addition to our established team, and he will be a great asset in supporting our energy sector clients, whether it be in traditional oil and gas projects or with investments in energy transition and the broader energy sector.”

The new recruit with Richard Scott (right), partner and head of Pinsent Masons’ Aberdeen office. Picture: contributed.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.