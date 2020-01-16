Petrofac to help push forward Scotland's largest wind farm project

Energy services and engineering group Petrofac is to design, supply and install the onshore and offshore substations for what is set to become Scotland’s largest wind farm project.

The group confirmed it had entered into a preferred supplier agreement with SSE Renewables for the Seagreen wind farm, which will be located some 27 kilometres off the coast of Angus and once constructed will be the biggest in Scotland.

FTSE-250 firm Petrofac – a key Scottish employer with hundreds of staff in Aberdeen as part of its global workforce – said it had commenced early work on the project.

Elie Lahoud, Petrofac’s group managing director, engineering and construction, said: “We have been involved in a number of similar projects in the North Sea and are delighted to have been appointed to be part of the Seagreen project, which will be Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm.

“This will enable us to continue to grow our capability and experience in offshore wind.”

