Peterhead-based shellfish processor appoints new chairman

Scotland’s top processor of langoustines has appointed a new chairman and senior executives from its Danish parent.

Laeso Fish, which is a subsidiary of Denmark’s Laeso Fiskeindustri, said the move would support its UK operations as the business “expands and responds to the challenges of supply and marketing in more dynamic economic and environmental circumstances”.

George Mackintosh – described as a serial entrepreneur in technology markets – has been named as the new chairman. He has worked in London, Hong Kong and Chicago and has traded in many countries as recognised by three Queen’s Awards for Export.

Born in Inverness, Mackintosh’s farming family moved to Aberdeenshire and he attended Peterhead Academy. He was until recently the chairman of the CBI’s small and medium-sized enterprises council.

Meanwhile, Gregers Jacobsen and Bjarne Kronborg join Svend Ole Larsen as the Danish non-executive directors of Laeso Fish in Scotland.

Laeso has grown significantly since investing in Peterhead in 1998 and now employs nearly 100 people.

Mackintosh said: “I relish the challenge and opportunity to help steer Laeso Fish through interesting conditions ahead. I hope to help develop and expand new markets for Laeso’s shellfish products.”