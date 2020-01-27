Perthshire holiday park changes hands as Verdant Leisure seals sixth acquisition

Have your say

Verdant Leisure has acquired a holiday park in Perthshire, boosting its total footprint to ten sites across Scotland and north-east England.

The deal to acquire Erigmore Estate, close to Dunkeld, marks the sixth bolt-on since the company was backed by Palatine Private Equity in April 2016.

The latest acquisition will add a tenth site and a further 200 pitches to the Verdant group. Picture: Contributed

Erigmore will bring a further 200 pitches to the group, with Verdant adding that it “remains keen” to acquire additional parks in 2020.

Chief executive Graham Hodgson said: “This acquisition is a perfect choice for the Verdant Group in terms of the geographical location and the excellent quality of the park. Scotland is an area we know well, and this will be our seventh park located north of the Border.”

Verdant Leisure was advised by Gateley Legal and Burness Paull in the transaction.

The company now operates more than 3,000 pitches of privately owned lodges, holiday homes, holiday lettings and touring facilities.

READ MORE: Edinburgh's The Feather Company plumps up sales after major rebrand



James Painter, investment director at Palatine Private Equity, said: “Buy and build is a key part of Verdant’s growth strategy with Erigmore representing the sixth acquisition since our initial investment.

"We continue to see strong demand from British holidaymakers’ for UK ‘staycations’ and are delighted to support the management team in expanding the portfolio of Verdant Leisure holiday parks.”