Perth police inspector locks in key role at Scottish Business Resilience Centre

A Perth-born police inspector has taken on a key management role at the Scottish Business Resilience Centre (SBRC).

Ian Stephen, on secondment from Police Scotland, has joined the SBRC as head of business resilience.

Stephen undertook police training in Durham in 1992 and served in north-east ­England for ten years before moving back to Scotland.

In 2013 he transferred to the Lothian and Borders service, which saw him at the forefront of Police Scotland’s transformation as a single police ­service. His career includes experience with armed policing, the stolen vehicle squad, operational planning and community policing.

He said: “The main difference I feel between my time in the police force and my time at SBRC, is that working after a crime can often be frustrating.

“Now I find myself working to prevent crime, rather than pick up the pieces after one is committed which also means that we save people from becoming victims.

“Teaching businesses to operate safely, no matter their size, is essential to promoting Scotland as a secure place for business to flourish.”

Eamonn Keane, SBRC’s chief operating officer for cyber and innovation, added: “Our ongoing partnership with organisations such as Police ­Scotland strengthens our ­ability to ­protect Scottish businesses and make Scotland a more resilient and safer place to live and work.”