Perth flight training and aircraft maintenance business on post-pandemic high

ACS Aviation, based at Perth Airport, has increased staff numbers by about a fifth over the past two years with flight instructors, aircraft engineers and airport workers joining the 55-strong team.

In addition, the business has invested in four new aircraft, increasing the training fleet to 22, with further developments, both in the UK and overseas, planned for the coming year.

The investment comes as airlines around the world are having to deal with a raft of mandatory retirements and Covid-related early retirements, pushing up demand for qualified pilots.

ACS Aviation managing director Graeme Frater and general manager Bruce Duguid. Picture: Wallace Shackleton

Following a decline in pilot training at the start of the pandemic, the firm saw pilot training numbers increase to 100 in 2021 - well ahead of pre-Covid levels - with forecasts showing a significant increase in 2022/23.

The company said its graduates were now gaining employment with a number of “well-established” European and UK passenger and cargo airlines as well as private jet operators throughout the UK.

In addition, aircraft maintenance inspections have increased by about 30 per cent, including a contract with Ampaire’s new hybrid aircraft, while the company has attracted new aircraft operator business due to its specialist approvals and service centre accreditations, such as Textron Aviation and Diamond Aircraft Industries.

On the back of the increased activity, ACS notched up record turnover of £2.9 million in 2021/22, with this figure predicted to increase by a further 17 per cent, to some £3.4m, in the 2022/23 financial period.

Managing director Graeme Frater said: “After almost two years of very significant turmoil for the global aviation industry, we have now reached a turning point.

“Reduced air travel has become a thing of the past, and forecasts point to a more normal future where the problem will actually be the opposite: not having enough aircraft and pilots to meet demand.

“Our analysis of the market shows the UK and Europe’s commercial aviation industry will require more than 130,000 new pilots, and projects passenger traffic growing at a rate of 3.1 per cent annually. As one of the UK’s leading flight schools, ACS is ideally placed to provide the facilities that will be required to help meet these increased demands.”

The business has also had to adapt and learn from new processes and regulatory changes over the past two years to deliver enhanced courses such as online learning for its trainee pilots.

The academy is understood to be the only one of its kind in Scotland to offer training for both UK CAA and European EASA pilots’ licences.

General manager Bruce Duguid added: “ACS Aviation offers both full time residential and part time training courses.

“Our pilot course allows students to go from little or no flying experience to a fully qualified pilot in 18 months with our modular courses enabling students to complete training around their lifestyle or other commitments.”

ACS Aviation has been training pilots since 2007.

