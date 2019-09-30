Perth-based marketing agency Volpa brings city peer Fraktul into the fold

Two Perth-based marketing agencies have joined forces in a move that will increase the range of services on offer.

Volpa and Fraktul have come together under a partnership that sees the former’s team boosted by the “strategic marketing expertise” of Fraktul’s founder and managing director, Stephen Gorton. It promises to bring a stronger business-to-business (B2B) focus to the enlarged practice.

With more than 20 years’ marketing experience, including senior marketing roles at Kier Construction, Halcrow and Millard Consulting, Gorton is a chartered marketer who founded Fraktul in 2009.

In 2014 he was responsible for the rebranding of recycling outfit Binn Group, and has provided marketing since which has helped to increase turnover from £10 million to £16m.

Gorton will take up the senior management role of account director at Volpa and will continue to service Fraktul’s client base which numbers more than 100.

He said: “I’m pleased and excited to be joining the Volpa team. There is a really good complementary fit with clients who will benefit from being part of Volpa.”

Tricia Fox, founder and managing director of Volpa, said: “I am especially pleased to be welcoming Stephen at a time when Volpa is expanding its horizons.

“He brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise, specifically in the B2B marketing arena, and I look forward to working with him to develop and grow the businesses of our combined portfolio of clients.”

The move to bring Fraktul into the fold is the latest in a series of senior appointments for the agency. Former head of marketing at Crieff Hydro, Sarah Brown, has recently joined the firm as a senior account manager. That followed the appointment of Emma Davies as senior account manager.