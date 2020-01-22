Pea snack firm Podberry to tuck into wider distribution

Perthshire-based food brand Podberry – which specialises in freeze-dried pea snacks – is looking to tuck into more deals after inking new partnerships in the UK and Middle East.

The firm, a venture by Meigle-based Bruce Farms, said the first partnership is with Abu Dhabi-based supermarket chain Lulu and will see Podberry stocked on the shelves across the Middle East imminently.

Director Geoff Bruce said the venture hopes for 'even more exciting opportunities' in 2020. PIcture: Michael McGurk.

The second is with UK-based distributor The Bay Tree which will list Podberry from February.

Podberry, which launched last year and was signed up by supermarket Morrisons, will also be featured in subscription box The Goodness Project’s January deliveries.

Director Geoff Bruce said: “We learnt a lot in 2019 with the launch of Podberry and hope that 2020 offers us even more exciting opportunities… We hope to secure more exciting deals over the next 12 months and are working hard to ensure that Podberry becomes a common sight in shops, both big and small, here and overseas.”