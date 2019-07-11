PC giant agrees sponsorship deal with Esports Scotland

PC manufacturing giant Lenovo has agreed a new season-long primary sponsor agreement with Esports Scotland.

The deal will see the computer firm provide “top-of-the-range” Lenovo Legion gaming PCs for competitors from across the country to put their skills to the test against one another during the 2019 Scottish Esports season.

It follows the first spell last year when more than 300 players and 100 teams took part in the league. Numbers are expected to grow this season as esports - video game competitions - grow in popularity.

James Hood, founder of Esports Scotland, said: “The team at Lenovo shares our passion for technology, gaming and the community of gamers across Scotland, and indeed, the world.

“Esports is a global phenomenon and its popularity is burgeoning. With Lenovo’s backing this could be a landmark year in the growth of the Scottish scene. Scotland has a well-earned reputation as a leader in game creation and development, but our potential as an esports trailblazer has not yet been realised.

“This sponsorship will allow us to work with an international industry leader to develop the gaming community in Scotland from grass-roots outreach all the way up to the elite and professional levels.”