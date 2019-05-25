Paragon pleased as £1.8m Capsule nears milestone

Paragon has hailed the early success of the £1.8 million refurbishment of Aberdeen’s Union Plaza as the second phase of the project nears completion.

The Edinburgh-based building and project consultancy is advising on the partial remodelling of the 120,000 square foot building, whose occupiers include Aberdeen Standard Investments, Burness Paull and AGR Group.

Known as “Capsule”, the project has been created by building owner and manager Legal & General to provide a new type of flexible office accommodation.

Following the letting of the first Capsule suite to transport technology firm Trapeze Group, work has now commenced on the second phase, expected to complete next month.

David Philip, director and Edinburgh head of office at Paragon, which is providing project management and contract administration services, said Capsule “is already proving popular”.